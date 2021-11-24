Lauren Boebert challenges Madison Cawthorn, a wheelchair user, to a ‘Sprint.’

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) has challenged a GOP member who uses a wheelchair to a “sprint” to get Kyle Rittenhouse’s services.

Several conservatives, including former President Donald Trump, have openly praised Rittenhouse’s acquittal in the August 2020 shooting deaths of two men and the injury of a third during protests in Wisconsin.

At least four Republican lawmakers, including Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina, who uses a wheelchair, have showed interest in providing Rittenhouse an internship.

Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz stated before Rittenhouse’s acquittal on Friday that the 18-year-old would “probably make a fairly decent congressional intern.”

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) responded by tweeting that he would “arm wrestle” Gaetz “to get Kyle as an intern.”

Cawthorn posted a video on the case after the verdict, with the caption: “Kyle, if you want an internship, reach out to me.”

“You have a right to protect yourself,” the congressman stated in the video. “Be armed, be dangerous, and be moral.”

Boebert told the conservative news network Newsmax on Tuesday that Cawthorn had claimed “he would arm wrestle me for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship” amid the clamor for Rittenhouse’s services.

What. https://t.co/Er2ysXdaw5 November 24, 2021 — Adam Kinzinger (@AdamKinzinger) “However, Madison Cawthorn has some fairly large firearms, so I’d rather challenge him to a sprint.” Before the anchor, Sebastian Gorka, offered to arm wrestle Cawthorn on Boebert’s behalf, she added, laughing, “Let’s make this fair.”

In a vehicle accident in 2014, Cawthorn was partially disabled.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, a frequent Trump opponent who is on the congressional committee investigating the Capitol riots, responded to Boebert’s remark by tweeting, “What.”

Joe Walsh, a former Republican presidential candidate, said the Newsmax exchange reflected “today’s Republican Party in a nutshell.”

On August 25, 2020, Rittenhouse was cleared of all charges in the Kenosha shootings, in a trial that revealed America’s conflicts over race, gun regulation, and self-defense once again.

Mark Richards, the teen’s attorney, has stated his concern about Rittenhouse being co-opted by right-wing Republican Party members who, he claims, are utilizing the case for their own gain.

Richards told Insider, “There are a lot of people trying to profit off this, and I don’t think people should.”

“They’re. This is a condensed version of the information.