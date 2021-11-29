Lauren Boebert, according to Rep. Omar, refused to apologize on the phone and doubled down on her remarks.

During a phone call on Monday, Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar of Minnesota said that Republican Representative Lauren Boebert failed to directly apologize for multiple recent insulting remarks.

Boebert did not address her “hurtful and dangerous words” or her “history of anti-Muslim bigotry,” according to Omar, a devout Muslim. She also stated that before terminating the “unproductive discussion,” the Colorado lawmaker began to double down on her recent remarks. Ilhan Omar has issued a new statement on Lauren Boebert, which you can see here: https://twitter.com/goHZyaVtdq November 29, 2021 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) “Today, I graciously received a call from Rep. Lauren Boebert in the hopes of receiving a direct apology for falsely stating she met me in an elevator, implying I was a terrorist, and a history of anti-Muslim hatred,” Omar wrote. “Rep. Boebert refused to publicly address her cruel and dangerous words instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic remarks and fabrications. Instead, she redoubled her rhetoric, and I chose to stop the pointless conversation.” Boebert recently revived the debate over censuring Republican Representative Paul Gosar of Arizona by making remarks addressed towards Omar during a House discussion meeting. Boebert referred to Omar as a member of the “Jihad Squad” during the conversation. Following that remark, a video from before the debate surfaced, in which Boebert recounted once being in an elevator with Omar and joked about the lawmaker perhaps having a bomb in her backpack.

Today, I chatted with Ilhan Omar on the phone. I figured you’d be interested in hearing more about the call directly from me. pic.twitter.com/wEtrIyVjdl Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) (@laurenboebert) (@laurenboebert) (@lauren 29 November 2021 Following the release of Omar’s statement, Boebert posted a video on Twitter explaining her side of the conversation.