Lauren Boebert, a paraplegic, takes on a new challenge. Madison Cawthorn is in a’sprint’ to secure Kyle Rittenhouse’s services as an intern.

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., has been the subject of controversy since she ran for Congress in 2020.

The 34-year-old challenged paraplegic Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-North Carolina, to a “sprint” to win Kyle Rittenhouse as an intern on Tuesday. Cawthorn was critically injured in a car accident in 2014 while returning from a spring break trip to Florida, and she now uses a wheelchair.

Boebert was one of several Republicans who applauded Rittenhouse’s acquittal on all charges in the murders of two men and the gunshot of a third during a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in August 2020.

On Newsmax, Boebert openly praised Rittenhouse’s acquittal, claiming that she is vying with her colleagues for his services as a congressional intern.

In the interview, she remarked, “Now I do have some friends on the Hill who, like me, have offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship in their office.” “And Madison Cawthorn, for this Kyle Rittenhouse internship, he said he’d arm wrestle me.” Madison Cawthorn, on the other hand, has some pretty large firearms, so I’d rather challenge him to a sprint.” “Let’s make this equitable,” she joked.

Sebastian Gorka, a Newsmax anchor, offered to arm wrestle for him.

“Permit me to arm wrestle him for you.” I enjoy a good arm wrestle, and because Madison is a friend, I’d be pleased to arm wrestle him for you,” he added.

Boebert’s remarks have sparked a firestorm of criticism.

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Illinois, was one of the first to answer with a simple shock.

Mark Richards, who represented Rittenhouse in the homicide trial, told Insider, “They’re raising money on it, and you have all these Republican politicians saying come work for me.” “They want to cash in on his notoriety, which I find repulsive.” In recent days, Boebert has made more divisive remarks. In an attempt to divert a vote to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Arizona, she gave an angry speech on the House floor last week listing the “inappropriate behavior” of Democrats.