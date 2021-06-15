Laura Whitmore: Who is she, is she married to Iain Stirling, and on what shows has she appeared?

Laura Whitmore of Love Island will be back on our screens in a fortnight for the seventh season of the programme.

Love Island is expected to return on Monday, June 28th, according to rumors.

Laura initially hosted Love Island in 2020, and in just two weeks, she’ll be joined by her husband, Iain Stirling, as the narrator, but how did Laura get up where she is?

The Irish actress rose to prominence after winning an MTV competition to become the face of MTV News, which led to her hosting the MTV Ireland news bulletins from 2008 until 2015.

During this time, she also presented MTV special events.

In the meanwhile, she hosted five seasons of I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! NOW! beginning in 2011, however she left the show in 2016.

Laura donned her dancing shoes and competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016, finishing as the sixth contestant to be voted off.

Her next hosting engagement in 2018 was Survival of the Fittest, which she co-hosted with Brennan Reece.

When will Love Island 2021 premiere, and what will the new season’s rules be?

Laura will take over as the host of Love Island’s Winter season from Caroline Flack on December 20th, 2019.

Laura’s book, “No One Can Change Your Life Except You,” was recently released and has subsequently been designated a Sunday Times Best Seller.

Meanwhile, she has been hosting her BBC Radio 5 Live Sunday morning show.

When Laura appears at the crucial recouplings, she will be at the center of Love Island.

She also appears in an ITV trailer for the show, swinging a mallet and striking a heart-shaped alarm that reads, “In case of Love Island, crack on.”

In the previous six months, the broadcaster’s personal life has been in the spotlight after tying the knot with fellow Love Island star Iain Stirling.

Laura wore a Joshua Kane outfit to her wedding in 2020, which took place in a private ceremony at Dublin City Hall.