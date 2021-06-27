Laura Whitmore boards a plane to Majorca for her Love Island villa.

Laura Whitmore is on her way to Majorca to shoot the new season of Love Island.

Laura, the Love Island host, posted a selfie wearing a mask and carrying her passport, with two other women doing the same behind her.

Laura captioned the photo on Instagram with the phrase “Girls getaway,” along with an airplane and an island emoji, implying that she is planning a trip to the sun in Spain.

How can I apply for a spot on Love Island?

She also has love hearts painted on her nails to match the theme of the hit dating show.

Laura will need to fly to the island in order to film the first episode, in which the islanders meet for the first time.

The show has been eagerly anticipated by the British people following the cancellation of last year’s summer series due to Covid limitations.

Instagram

Prior to that, in early 2020, a winter series was held in South Africa, with Paige Turley and Finley Tapp becoming victorious.

After taking over from previous presenter Caroline Flack, who died in 2020, this will be Laura’s first summer season of the show.

On Monday, the show’s first disabled candidate, Hugo Hammond, who was born with club foot and played cricket for England PD, was unveiled as one of the contestants set to enter the island (Physical Disability).

A waitress, a party boy, and a laborer are among the other cast members.

Love Island is scheduled to return to our screens on ITV 2 and ITV Hub on Monday, June 28 at 9 p.m.