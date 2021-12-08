Laura Tobin’s treatment by ITV’s Good Morning Britain has been criticized as “irresponsible.”

On Wednesday’s broadcast of ITV News, the 40-year-old returned to deliver the weather.

Storm Barra is still wreaking havoc on the UK, and Laura was there to report live from Weston-Super-Mare.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather advisory for the area, warning of the possibility of travel disruption due to strong winds.

As she delivered the report from the “windiest area in the country,” Laura was plainly fighting to retain her balance.

“Storm Barra isn’t finished with us yet,” she claimed.

“I’ve just come to show you how fierce and ferocious this gust is,” Laura added. Winds gusting to 50-60 miles per hour here” Fans of the show on Twitter, however, were perplexed as to why Laura was broadcasting live from the site in such severe gusts.

“This is dumb and dangerous,” @mandapen stated. It also shows viewers that the weather is “not that bad” and that they can go out in it. The program made an irresponsible move by sending the presenter out into the storm in this manner. Who did the risk assessment? “This isn’t a joke.” “We know it’s wet and windy,” Simon Stewart said, “but @Lauratobin1 doesn’t need to be outside today; why is she rarely in the studio lately? Health and safety are out the window!” “Bring her back to the studio,” @adampembs said. This is ludicrous and cruel.” “It’s risky,” Sally Smith replied. “I was terrified that she might fall over:(it’s unsafe sending workers outside in the storms,” Zena wrote on Facebook. “It’s dangerous and irresponsible to go there,” Syn said.