Laura Tobin’s co-hosts on Good Morning Britain take a jab at her new look.

Laura Tobin’s fresh style was praised by all the hosts on Good Morning Britain.

On Friday’s edition of the ITV news program, the broadcaster was providing the weather prediction from Hever Castle in Kent.

Laura had dressed in a fur coat to cope with the cooler weather, which had dropped to just one degree.

Presenters Adil Ray and Kate Garraway hosted today’s broadcast of Good Morning Britain.

And Adil couldn’t help but draw parallels between Laura’s dress & Del Boy’s legendary suit from Only Fools and Horses.

“I realize times are tough,” the broadcaster quipped, “but I understand you’re selling a few Rolex watches beneath the old coat there while you’re there in Kent.”

The weatherwoman was amused by the statement, revealing that her cameraman had purchased a flat cap for her to complete the look of David Jason’s famed character.

According to the 40-year-old, “I had a feeling it was going to happen. Oh, it’s a nice jubbly morning here.” Adil replied, “You do a fantastic job of making things appear good. I feel compelled to say something.” Charlotte Hawkins, who was reading today’s morning headlines, had mentioned Laura’s famous lookalike earlier on the broadcast.

Charlotte stated, ” “Good morning, Laura; there’s been a lot of talk about your new coat this morning. Are the rumors that you got it from Del Boy true?” On Twitter, viewers responded with hysteria to the discussion, with some fans admiring Laura’s appearance.

“Laura could be Del Boy’s hidden daughter (a chip off the old block),” Alan speculated.

David said, ” “Don’t be put off by the males. In your sheepskin, you look stunning. Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura, Laura” “She looks good in anything she wears, bless her,” Susan said.