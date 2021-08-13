Laura Osnes: Who Is She? An alleged anti-vaccine stance has led to the removal of a Broadway actress.

Laura Osnes, a two-time Tony Award contender, was reportedly booted from an upcoming show in The Hamptons of New York after it was discovered she was not immune to COVID.

On August 12, Page Six of the New York Post stated that Osnes had been fired from I’m Crazy For You, a revival of the Crazy For You Broadway musical that would be performed on August 29 in East Hampton’s Guild Hall, for refusing to be vaccinated.

When her co-star Tony Yazbeck questioned her on the matter since “he has two tiny kids at home,” sources informed the New York Post’s Michael Riedel that Osnes allegedly confessed she wasn’t vaccinated against COVID and that she didn’t trust the immunizations.

According to Page Six, a spokeswoman for Guild Hall confirmed Osnes’ departure but declined to comment on the cause for her departure. In previous interviews, the actress has defined herself as a Christian conservative.

“The policy of Guild Hall is that performers have the choice of providing confirmation of complete immunization or a recent negative COVID test result,” a Guild Hall representative informed Page Six.

“We have a criteria today along the lines of what Actors’ Equity and Broadway demand for performances,” Josh Gladstone, creative director of Guild Hall’s John Drew Theater, told Page Six.

“We’re sorry we weren’t able to include Laura on this, but we hope to work with her again in the future. We are concerned about the safety of our employees and audience members,” the director continued.

Guild Hall, as well as representatives for Osnes and Yazbeck, have been contacted for comment by this website.

Osnes is not listed among the cast on the Guild Hall website’s official page for the show.

Sierra Boggess, who made her Broadway debut as Ariel in The Little Mermaid, has taken Osnes’ place, according to Page Six.

According to IMDb, the 35-year-old actress and producer was born in Burnsville, Minnesota, and is recognized for a variety of television shows and films, including One Royal Holiday, A Killer Party: A Murder Mystery Musical, and the Late Show with David Letterman.

She has been married to Nathan Johnson, a producer from the United States.