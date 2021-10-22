Laura Kuenssberg is rumored to be leaving her position as BBC political editor.

The BBC has refused to comment on rumors that Laura Kuenssberg, its political editor, is leaving to join the Today programme.

According to the Guardian, Kuenssberg is negotiating to leave her position of six years as part of a big restructure of the BBC’s on-air crew.

Her resignation would leave the critical position of political editor vacant at a time when the BBC licence fee’s future is being debated.

A BBC spokesman refused to comment on the report, instead issuing a statement about the broadcaster’s efforts to hire a new North America editor.

“The North America editor position is presently being advertised internally, and the role will go through the standard recruitment process; it’s a little early to start speculating on the outcome of this, let alone other roles that aren’t truly vacant,” according to the statement.

During her stint as political editor, which covered the Brexit vote and two general elections, Kuenssberg was a divisive figure.

During the UK’s exit from the EU, she received charges of bias from all sides of the political spectrum, and she was compelled to attend the autumn party conference season with a bodyguard due to safety fears.