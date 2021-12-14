Laura Ingraham’s Text from January 6 vs. What She Said on Fox News

On January 6, Fox News anchor Laura Ingraham sent a text message to then-White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, urging him to tell people at the US Capitol to “go home.”

Ingraham appeared on Fox News the same day she wrote that text, promoting claims that Antifa members were participating in the Capitol building attack, using a now-corrected piece from The Washington Times.

At a hearing on Monday, Republican Representative Liz Cheney, deputy head of the House Select Committee examining the events of January 6, revealed Ingraham’s text to Meadows.

“Mark, the president needs to urge everybody in the Capitol to go home,” Ingraham wrote to Meadows, according to Cheney.

“This is causing us all pain. He’s sabotaging his own legacy “According to the Fox News personality’s message.

On her show, The Ingraham Angle, same night, Ingraham discussed the Capitol storming and condemned the violence while also making an unproven assertion about Antifa involvement.

Scenes in Washington, D.C. were described by Ingraham as “chaotic,” and the Capitol was “under siege” by “people who can only be described as opposed to the MAGA movement.”

“Now, they weren’t all Trump supporters,” Ingraham continued, “and there are some allegations that Antifa sympathizers may have been strewn throughout the crowd.”

Ingraham went on to say that any Trump fans who intended to show their support for the now-former president had accomplished the exact opposite.

And Laura Ingraham began her show by lamenting that “there are some allegations that antifa was peppered among the crowd,” and that the Capitol brawl will “only make the lives of MAGA supporters more difficult.” pic.twitter.com/xPba1JADWz January 7, 2021 — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) “There are real worries about how these elections were done, especially in the midst of a pandemic with all the extra limitations,” she added, “but that should never have offered any permission to violence or other instability.”

Ingraham referenced an item from The Washington Times that stated Antifa sympathizers had been spotted at the Capitol by a firm using face recognition software while covering voting on objections to the Electoral College votes that took place late on January 6 after the riot.

