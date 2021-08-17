Laura Ingraham’s brother claims that her father had Hitler’s “Mein Kampf” book on the shelf.

Laura Ingraham’s brother revealed that their father maintained a copy of Mein Kampf on the family’s living room shelf, claiming that he “cannot stay quiet” about their shared history.

Curtis Ingraham, a self-described “sibling fact-checker,” is well-known for criticizing his conservative Fox News host sister, Laura Ingraham.

“My father sympathized with the Nazis. Curtis told presenter Ben Meiselas on the MeidasTouch Podcast Tuesday that there was a copy of Mein Kampf on the living room bookshelves.

Curtis’ increasingly loud attitude against his sister in reaction to what they viewed as an escalation in her attacks against public personalities had been discussed between the two.

Laura Ingraham was raised by a Nazi sympathizer, according to her brotherpic.twitter.com/9sJqEcgCzN

August 17, 2021 — The MeidasTouch Podcast (@MeidasTouchPod)

“What’s frightening is that it’s getting worse,” Meiselas says. “And you’ve grown more vocal about it as a result of her attitude on COVID, in which she attacked Dr. Fauci…. It progressed from, as you indicated, the Nazi creed, correct? They arrived for so and so first, then for so and so, and last for me… “Did the pathology have roots when you were a kid?”

Curtis says, “I believe the pathology is rooted in familial soil.” “He [their father]was verbally and physically violent. He had a drinking problem. As a result, we are a family of enraged people. Anger and verbal abuse. That, I believe, is what happened to my sister.

“I’m afraid I won’t be able to keep my mouth shut. We share a common history. And I know things about her that I have to share because of the hypocrisy,” the former banker continues.

Although Curtis calls his sister a “spin artist” who has a “very similar” mindset with Trump, he also admits the two were once “very very close.”

Since then, the siblings’ political beliefs have been increasingly polarized, resulting in years of animosity between them.

Curtis has previously blamed his sister’s actions on their family history, writing in an August 2018 tweet, “We grew up with an abusive, alcoholic father who was a Nazi sympathizer.” Like her father, she’s like her daughter?! This was the fertile ground on which my sister’s rage grew.”

