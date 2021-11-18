Laura Ingraham Responds to Claims That The “You” Viral Video Was Staged.

When discussing the popularity of the viral video featuring herself and host Raymond Arroyo, Fox News host Laura Ingraham threw a joke at leftists.

Arroyo cited the popular Netflix program You and an episode that included mention of the measles sickness and vaccine as the pair talked watching stats in the video that went viral on Tuesday.

Many people commented on the meeting on social media, with some claiming it was real and others claiming it was faked.

Ingraham then inquired, appearing perplexed, when she had addressed the measles sickness or vaccine on The Ingraham Angle.

The two exchanged words, with Arroyo repeating the show’s name, much to Ingraham’s chagrin.

He then emphasized that it was a Netflix show, to which Ingraham responded by asking whether there was a Netflix show called Laura Ingraham.

While attending the Fox News Patriot Awards in Florida, Arroyo addressed the viral video’s popularity.

He laughed as he thought about the controversy it generated about whether the video was real or not.

“Nothing has gone off like the segment you and I performed on Monday,” he remarked.

“I brought up this show You on Netflix casually, and it was suddenly covered.”

“Over 20 million people have seen the TikTok video.”

The two laughed about their comedy and acting abilities as they read over some viewer tweets.

“What do you think?” Ingraham said when asked if she thought it was real or contrived. She then used the chance to criticize liberals who mistook the interaction for a real one.

“Do you know what I believe, Raymond?” she asked. I believe that there are a lot of liberals out there that don’t enjoy conservatives having fun.

“Can you tell me what else I’m thinking?” They haven’t laughed in 30 years, I believe.

“We practiced something for 30 seconds and it got like 20 million views.”

The couple then attempted to reprise the skit, with Arroyo getting puzzled over the word you this time.

“Whatever the case, with all the exposure, I think the program You should be fantastic,” Ingraham added. This is a condensed version of the information.