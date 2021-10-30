Laura Ingraham applauds ‘Manly Man’ Joe Rogan and accuses liberals of ‘feminizing’ men.

Laura Ingraham of Fox News commended podcaster Joe Rogan as an example of a “manly man,” accusing leftists of “feminizing men.”

On Friday’s episode of ‘The Ingraham Angle,’ the Fox News presenter stated that liberals were attempting to destroy the nuclear family before asking, “Where have all the males gone?”

Ingraham slammed the term “toxic masculinity,” claiming it gained popularity “about the time” the American Psychological Association (APA) released its first-ever recommendations for working with men and boys.

The American Psychological Association (APA) said its 2019 guidelines “based on more than 40 years of research” that proved “traditional masculinity” was harmful to people’s mental health.

But, before attacking liberals, Ingraham took issue with what she called attacks on conventional manhood.

She stated, ” “More people are seeing right through their attempt to disguise their attacks on established gender norms as an anti-bullying campaign.

“That’s ridiculous, since real men don’t bully. That is something we are aware of. Wives aren’t beaten by real guys. That is something we are aware of. Animals and children are not harmed by real guys. That is something we are aware of. That is something that all respectable people agree on.” Later, the Fox News host stated: “The radical left today has a single purpose in mind. Its goal is to demolish the nuclear family’s foundations by focusing on the different parental tasks that dads and mothers play.” The entertainment business, according to Ingraham, is seeking to destroy conventional masculinity.

Ingraham used a scene from the movie Daddy’s Home 2 to illustrate her point, in which Will Ferrell and Jonathan Lithgow play exaggerated clichés of an overly affectionate father and son combo.

Then, using best-selling book Jordan Peterson and renowned podcast host Joe Rogan as examples, Ingraham complimented so-called “non-effeminate guys.”

She also called out “pajama boy,” a man dressed in pajamas who appeared in a 2013 commercial encouraging young people to enroll in Obamacare’s healthcare insurance program.

“Men should be men, according to women. According to Ingraham. “All the pajama boys are horrified that young guys are flocking to non-effeminate males like Jordan Peterson, and they’re especially enraged that millions are tuning in to listen to macho men like Joe Rogan,” says one pajama boy. Fox News has been approached for comment by Washington Newsday.

Toxic masculinity is what it is. This is a condensed version of the information.