Laundrie, Brian Update: Gabby Petito’s lawyer emphasizes that her fiancé is the only ‘person of interest’ in the case.

Brian Laundrie’s family counsel highlighted that he was merely a person of interest in the case after Gabby Petito’s final autopsy proved she was strangled to death.

“Petito’s death at such an early age is a tragedy,” attorney Steve Bertolino said in a statement in response to the Teton County Coroner’s report.

“While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unlawful use of Gabby’s debit card, Brian is merely being investigated as a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death,” Bertolino stated in a statement to the media. “Brian is still missing at this moment, and whenever he is found, we will deal with the pending fraud allegation against him.” On September 14, Laundrie, who had returned to Florida alone on September 1, was reported missing. Despite the fact that authorities undertook a search, Laundrie remains at large.

Petito’s mother, meanwhile, reacted to the Laundrie family’s attorney’s remark.

“His words are utter nonsense. “Keep talking,” she told WFLA’s J.B. Biunno in a text message.

Blue estimated Tuesday that the 22-year-old YouTuber died three to four weeks before her body was discovered on September 19 in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest, near Grand Teton National Park.

According to reports, Blue stated, “On the death certificate, there will not be an exact date of death.” “Nothing is evident in a circumstance like this,” he subsequently remarked. Experts have speculated on how Laundrie could have survived in the wilderness for more than four weeks if he was still alive. A legal expert has also weighed in on why Laundrie has yet to be charged with homicide.

“The reason they did it for that rather than homicide is that if you swear a warrant out for him for homicide — and you indict him for that — you can’t talk to him if absolute right to counsel applies,” Ralph Cilento, a professor at New York’s John Jay College of Criminal Justice, told Insider.

Petito’s family attorney stated on Tuesday that no further statements will be made until her remains are returned to her family. Authorities are presently looking into the homicide case, which has sparked widespread interest.