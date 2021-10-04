Laundrie, Brian If Gabby Petito’s fiancé is found alive, more serious charges are likely to be brought against him.

As the search for Gabby Petito’s fiancé Brian Laundrie increases, Palm Beach County Attorney General David Aronberg has stated that if the 23-year-old is discovered alive, he will face more serious charges.

According to KNews, which cited News Nation Now, Aronberg stated that “prosecutors have a heavier standard of proving charges beyond a reasonable doubt.”

He also stated that Laundrie will face more serious charges in relation with Petito’s death.

On Sept. 22, Laundrie was issued a federal arrest warrant for fraud-related offences. He is the sole person of interest in Petito’s disappearance who has been named. He has not, however, been accused in her death.

Meanwhile, the 23-year-old was reportedly seen near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina over the weekend, according to sources. Hiker Dennis Davis, a Florida engineer, claimed he chatted with Laundrie on a road near the Appalachian Trail in North Carolina near the Tennessee border.

Duane Chapman, aka Dog the Bounty Hunter, is also working to confirm the information about his whereabouts.

Davis was cited as saying, “There is no doubt in my mind that I spoke to Brian Laundrie – none at all.” “The daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter emailed me an audio file of Brian’s voice, and it was the same voice I heard.”

Meanwhile, Dog the Bounty Hunter’s daughter, Lyssa Chapman, informed the New York Post that she has been in communication with Davis.

“Dennis, I believe you. She stated, “I am confident he is convinced.” “We’re doing everything we can to verify Dennis’ tip, but other than the location, there’s not much to go on. But we’re definitely going to work on that tip.”

In Florida, Dog the Bounty Hunter has been on the lookout for Laundrie. According to TMZ, he was reportedly knee-deep in water, venturing to the bogs and getting dirty in search of any evidence that could lead to the capture of the fugitive.

As the investigation into Petito’s homicide continued, the search for Laundrie entered a new week.

Petito’s remains were discovered in a Wyoming national forest on Sept. 19. The story drew widespread attention, with the FBI and other law enforcement authorities attempting to track down Laundrie, who vanished from his house on September 17.

Following the couple’s months-long road trip across the country, he returned to Florida without Petito on Sept. 1.

Dog the Bounty Hunter has also received a tip recently that. Brief News from Washington Newsday.