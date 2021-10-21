Laundrie, Brian Gabby Petito’s Friends Fear a ‘Double Tragedy’ Following the Discovery of Human Remains.

Following the finding of human remains in a Florida park by officials seeking for Gabby Petito’s fiancé, Gabby’s friends shared their concerns about Brian Laundrie’s condition on Wednesday.

Concerns have grown over whether Laundrie, the only person designated as a person of interest in Petito’s case, is still alive or dead.

“The difficulty is that no one will ever really know what occurred or why it happened if Brian is dead,” Petito’s friend Alyssa Chen told People magazine.

“We’ll never know the truth. That’s why I hope he’s still alive; otherwise, we won’t get any answers. It will be a double tragedy if he dies.” Human remains, as well as a bag and notebook belonging to Laundrie, were discovered in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park on Wednesday afternoon, according to FBI Tampa’s Michael McPherson. He stated the area where the bones were discovered had previously been underwater.

“He didn’t want to face the music if it was him. He had a lot of things to account for, which he won’t be able to accomplish if he’s dead. Except in the case of God. I hope he got things right before he died if he’s seeing his maker. Death, on the other hand, is the easy way out “A high school acquaintance of the couple, Ben Matula, told People.

“I’m hoping it’s not him,” Matula added, “because then he’ll never have to answer for what happened to Gabby.”

However, Laundrie family lawyer Steven Bertolino told CNN’s Chris Cuomo that “the possibility is strong” that the FBI discovered Brian’s remains.

“As a parent, you can understand how heartbreaking it is to discover your son’s belongings beside the remains. That has to be a horrible situation. And I can assure you that they are devastated “He stated this on Wednesday.

Laundrie’s whereabouts have been unknown for more than five weeks. Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, a warrant had been issued for Laundrie for illegally using Petito’s credit card to make a purchase or withdraw $1,000.

According to authorities, Laundrie arrived at his parents’ house alone on September 1, but no one in his family reported Petito missing.

On Wednesday, a medical examiner arrived on the scene, although a definitive identification could take some time.

“Official identification may take some time depending on the state of the remains. The medical examiner will conduct a comprehensive investigation “CNN was informed by a source.