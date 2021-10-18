Laundrie, Brian Gabby Petito’s Fiancé Is Hiding In The ‘Crawlspace’ Of Her Home, Actress Claims.

As the search for Brian Laundrie neared its fifth week, actress Kirstie Alley speculated that he might be hiding in his Florida home’s “crawlspace.”

“Brian Laundrie, I believe, is in his home. When the FBI came in, they didn’t have any dogs with them. I believe he was either not present at the’moment’ or was trapped in a crawlspace. I’m convinced he’s in there “Sunday, she wrote.

Some Twitter users agreed with her, claiming that Laundrie’s parents were assisting him in his concealment while the inquiry into Gabby Petito’s death was proceeding.

“His parents are assisting him and should be charged as well,” one commenter said. Another person wrote: “That’s a good theory, in my opinion. They must return to their parents’ residence on a regular basis because they will not be able to mislead everyone all of the time.” Many Twitter users believed Laundrie had escaped the country.

Between Aug. 30 and Sept. 1, a warrant had been issued for Laundrie for illegally using Petito’s credit card to make a purchase or withdraw $1,000.

According to authorities, Laundrie arrived at his parents’ house alone on September 1, but no one in his family reported Petito missing.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, at least three weeks after the coroner thought she had been killed. On Sept. 12, the coroner found that strangling was the cause of her death.

Laundrie is the only person of interest in the homicide investigation.

On Long Island on Sunday, a benefit for the Gabby Petito Foundation raised approximately $14,000.

According to CBS New York, the benefit included live music, food, beverages, a raffle, and an auction.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, spoke up in an interview with “60 Minutes Australia” about the loss and anguish she felt when her daughter went missing. She had previously stated that she believed Petito was safe on the trip “I assumed she was fine because she was with Brian. I assumed he would look after her.” Laundrie seemed “like a good person,” she noted. Her parents are now searching for answers as to what happened to their daughter on the trip that resulted in her death. Last week, the hunt for Laundrie was stepped up with the arrival of the Carlton Reserve of two K9 human remains detection units (HRD) and a K9 trainer from the force, as well as the North Port Police Department, Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office, and FBI. Later on, however. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.