Laundrie, Brian Gabby Petito’s fiancé is battling his mind in the wilderness, according to a survival expert.

As the search for Brian Laundrie approached its fourth week, a survival expert and star of the show “Lone Target” discussed the most critical variables in keeping Gabby Petito’s fiancé alive in the woods.

Former Navy SEAL Joel Lambert told News Nation’s Ashleigh Banfield that Laundrie’s mental toughness was his top focus right now.

“Your mental mindset is the most crucial tool, but it might also be your deadliest enemy,” Lambert explained as he described what Laundrie might be going through each week while on the run. During his first week, Lambert said that his concentration is based on the rule of threes.

“According to the rule of threes, you can survive three hours without shelter, three days without water, and three weeks without food,” Lambert explained.

The four Fs — fight, flight, freeze, and focus — can be affected by adrenaline throughout week two.

“With proper training, an adrenaline response can be a very positive thing that helps you focus on the threat or whatever you’re dealing with,” Lambert said.

The third week was probably spent worrying about food.

“If he brought food with him, he’ll be running low on it, and he’ll probably be rationing it,” Lambert added. “As a result, as I mentioned, he’ll be in a calorie deficit.” And that will have an impact on every element of his mind and body.” Lambert claims Laundrie is fighting his own thoughts in week four.

"If your mindset isn't… concentrated, sharp, and conditioned," Lambert added, "then your mind will generate the cracks that will break everything down." "Even if he's innocent, he understands that he's being pursued, that he can't return home, that he's on the run." That's the kind of thing that's going to weigh heavily on someone's mind and drag him down, and I believe you'll see a mental breakdown before long, and maybe… like suicide by cop, he'll do something stupid to avoid being caught because he just wants it all to be over." Laundrie, the lone individual mentioned as a person of interest in the case, has been missing for some time. On Sept. 22, Laundrie was served with a federal arrest warrant. On Sept. 19, his fiancée's body was discovered at a Wyoming campground.

