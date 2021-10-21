Laundrie, Brian Eight bodies have been discovered in the manhunt for Gabby Petito’s boyfriend.

Multiple remains have been discovered in the manhunt for Brian Laundrie, the only person of interest in the murder of his girlfriend, Gabby Petito, 22.

In the search for Laundrie, who went missing on Sept. 14 after going for a stroll in Carlton Reserve near his parents’ house in North Port, Florida, investigators have discovered at least eight remains.

Authorities have discovered bones believed to belong to Lauren Cho, a New Jersey woman who went missing on June 28 after leaving her Airbnb on a lonely hiking trail in California. She was staying with friends in the Yucca Valley at the time of her disappearance.

Authorities discovered the remains of hiker Robert Lowery, who had been missing since August 20, in late September. In Wyoming, his body was discovered.

Kylen Schulte and Crystal Turner, a newlywed couple, were also discovered dead at a Utah campground in August. The pair was fatally shot, according to authorities.

Although authorities have stated that Schulte and Turner’s deaths are unrelated to Petito’s, investigators in a Utah resort town refuse to rule out the possibility of a link between their deaths and Petito’s murder, according to The Independent. Schulte worked at the Moonflower Community Cooperative, where Petito was spotted in a violent altercation with Laundrie days before the couple’s deaths were discovered, according to investigators. According to 7News Australia, authorities reportedly discovered the bodies of a homeless guy in Alabama, a mission lady in Colorado, and remains in North Carolina.

Partially human remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon at Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida, making it the eighth body discovered during the manhunt. Laundrie’s body was discovered amid personal belongings.

“These objects were discovered in a location that had been underwater until recently,” FBI Tampa special agent Michael McPherson told a press conference.

Laundrie’s backpack and notepad were discovered alongside the human remains, according to officials. The DNA of the remains is currently being tested by authorities.

Laundrie vanished just days after his fiancée Petito went missing following a cross-country road trip. Petito’s death was deemed homicide by manual strangulation by a Wyoming coroner.