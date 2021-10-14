Laundrie, Brian Dog The Bounty Hunter Claims Cassie Knows More About Brother’s Disappearance.

During the ongoing manhunt for Brian Laundrie’s brother, reality television star Duane Chapman paid a visit to Cassie Laundrie’s home in Florida.

According to TMZ, Chapman, also known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, frequently banged on Cassie’s home door because he wanted to talk with her.

However, no one opened the door, prompting Chapman to tell reporters on the scene that he believes Cassie knows something about Brian’s abduction. He also stated that he believes she is a key individual with whom he should communicate in order to learn more about Brian’s whereabouts.

Cassie told the media earlier this month that she has no idea where Brian is hiding and that she has no idea where he is. She also stated that she had no knowledge of her parents’ involvement in the case.

“We are just as furious, frustrated, and heartbroken as everyone else,” Cassie remarked outside her Florida house to demonstrators.

The search for Gabby Petito’s ex-fiancé is already in its fourth week, following the issuance of a warrant accusing him of fraudulently using the former’s credit card to make a transaction or withdraw $1,000 between August 30 and September 1.

Petito’s body was discovered on Sept. 19 in a Wyoming national park, at least three weeks after the coroner thought she had been killed. Strangulation was determined to be the cause of her death by the coroner on Tuesday.

Brian’s family attorney stated after the autopsy report was released that he was simply a person of interest in the case.

“The death of Gabby Petito at such a young age is a tragedy.

While Brian Laundrie is currently charged with the unlawful use of Gabby’s debit card, he is merely being investigated as a person of interest in Gabby Petito’s death “In a statement to the media, Steve Bertolino said. “Brian is still missing at this moment, and whenever he is found, we will deal with the pending fraud allegation against him.” While there is no way of knowing if Brian is alive or dead, experts believe it would be extremely difficult for him to survive this long in the woods. Petito’s main evidence in achieving a conviction could be found in her 2012 white Ford Transit van, according to an investigation specialist.