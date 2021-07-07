Laughing yobs catcalled his girls, battering a father of three.

After “jeering” at his girls and giving them a ride, a gang of thugs knocked out a father.

Martyn Corrin and his family were coming home from an 80th birthday celebration when teenagers in a silver Vauxhall began shouting “sexualized insults” at his daughters, ages 12 and 16.

Callum Forbes, then 17, punched the father-of-three unconscious after he told them to “do one,” before another yob kicked him in the head.

Outrage as a mother who assisted her son in running a drug dealing enterprise escapes free.

His daughters attempted to shield him from the attack, which resulted in a bleed on the brain and fractures in his eye socket.

The males returned to the car “laughing” and one “smashed a bottle before they drove away,” according to Liverpool Crown Court.

Mr Corrin was with his wife and two kids as they left the Knockaloe Social Club on Brindle Road in Bromborough on October 19, 2019, according to prosecutor Robert Dudley QC.

Mr Dudley said they were walking home on Clifton Avenue shortly after midnight when a silver Vauxhall drew up alongside them.

The males in the car, he claimed, were making “sexualized statements” toward Mr Corrin’s girls.

They had offered the girls a ride, but “her mother told them they were fine,” according to one of the children.

They persisted, and Mr Corrin intervened, telling them to “do one,” prompting some of the males to exit the vehicle and approach him.

Forbes slammed his fist at Mr Corrin, knocking him to the ground.

Mr. Dudley claimed that his daughters tried to protect him, but that one of the guys kicked Mr. Corrin in the back of the head or neck.

Forbes moved back to attack the father, but was stopped by another male who said, “Come on Cal, leave it Cal.”

“The lads laughed their way back to the car, then one of them shattered a bottle before driving away,” Mr Dudley claimed.

Forbes admitted to drinking eight pints of beer prior to the incident, but claimed he “didn’t observe any violence,” forcing the family to relive the attack during the trial.

Mr. Corrin, who couldn’t recall anything. The summary comes to a close.