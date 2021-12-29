Laughing ladies riding carelessly on Voi scooters’should be recognized and shamed,’ according to the report.

The Washington Newsday readers slammed two women for riding an e-scooter wildly through the streets of Liverpool city center.

Yesterday, a cab driver caught the two women, who appeared to be under the influence of alcohol, driving down Hanover Street late at night.

While the scooter swerves around the road before turning aggressively onto Bold Street, they can be seen laughing and shouting.

Laughing Voi bikers collide after weaving erratically in front of oncoming traffic. Should e-scooters be prohibited from our roadways, in your opinion? Please let us know in the comments section below. Later on, one of the women is seen tripping over it.

The video has sparked widespread outrage, with many advocating for harsh penalties for persons who ride e-scooters recklessly.

One reader stated that they had witnessed others doing similar things after evenings out in town, and that they were concerned that if the trend persisted, someone would be seriously harmed or killed in the city.

“I’ve seen a lot of jerks on these things doing this the last couple of nights,” they remarked. It’ll only be a matter of time before someone is slain once more.” “I hope the females are reading this because you have no common sense and [they]should be named and shamed,” another user added. Another person who uses e-scooters on a regular basis remarked that occurrences like the one in the video irritate those who obey the regulations.

“As a regular user of these scooters, it truly irritates me to watch individuals riding dangerously, two up, or even youngsters riding them,” they added.

“And there’s me, pulling over at red lights, taking the long way around owing to one-way streets, and even wearing a crash helmet.”

Many commenters got into a heated dispute about how dangerous e-scooters are compared to traditional motor vehicles like cars, with many e-scooter proponents claiming that all motor vehicles have the same issues.

“We get stories like that [vehicle crashes resulting in deaths or injuries]every day regarding car drivers,” one remarked. There is no such thing as a completely safe mode of transportation, but if road users can’t avoid anything that only goes 15 mph, they shouldn’t be on the road.” However, other people independently indicated that they thought e-scooters should be outlawed.

