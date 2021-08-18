Latest travel information: When will the green, amber, and red lists be updated?

The summer vacation season is in full gear, and jetsetters are anxiously attempting to get away for a break.

The government’s traffic light system continues to dictate the destinations to which people can drive from the United Kingdom.

Popular locations including Mexico, as well as Georgia, La Reunion, and Mayotte, were added to the red list in the most recent amendments, which took effect on August 8.

They are among the 60 countries on the UK’s highest tier with high levels of Coronavirus cases, according to the government. Even if fully vaccinated, travellers returning from a red list nation will be required to quarantine for 11 days in a controlled hotel, which would cost £2,285.

Anyone visiting a country on the green list must present proof of a negative test before leaving, and will only be quarantined if they develop symptoms or are recognized as a contact of someone who tested positive after returning.

Tourists who visit a nation on the amber list do not need to self-isolate when they return, as long as they are fully vaccinated. Passengers must also take a Covid test three days before returning to the UK and a PCR test two days after arriving to show that they are free of the virus.

No country will be reclassified until the next review, according to the administration.

When will the next travel update be available?

Every three weeks, the government will perform a review of the travel light system, according to the government.

The most recent review took place on August 4th, which means the next review should take place on August 25th.

Changes announced in the next review will take effect at 4 a.m. on August 29.