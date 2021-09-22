Latest travel information for France, Spain, Portugal, Turkey, and the United States.

Last week, the UK government announced an adjustment of travel restrictions.

The rules of the traffic trip light system are due to be eased into a simpler version next month, according to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps.

The amber list will be phased out on October 4 and replaced with two categories: the red list and the rest of the world.

The red list will also be considerably reduced, allowing UK citizens to travel to countries like Turkey, the Maldives, and Pakistan once again.

Additionally, according to the Manchester Evening News, fully vaccinated travellers will no longer be required to complete a pre-departure test before returning to England.

This does not, however, imply that travel is fully hassle-free, as each nation has its own set of entrance rules that UK travelers must adhere to.

For famous tourist destinations such as France, Spain, Portugal, and Turkey, below are the most recent admission criteria and rules:

France

In France’s travel traffic light system, the United Kingdom is now on the amber list.

Self-isolation is not required for fully vaccinated travelers arriving from an amber list country.

Passengers must produce a completed “sworn statement” form stating that they do not have any Covid symptoms and have not had any verified instances in the last two weeks.

It will also be necessary to produce proof of vaccination status, and individuals who are not completely vaccinated must have a compelling cause to travel. They will also need to fill out an International Travel Certificate and a sworn statement form to confirm their reason for travel.

Jetsetters must also self-isolate for seven days after arriving, and then take another PCR test after this period of self-isolation.

Face coverings are mandatory in all enclosed public locations in France, however they are not required outside.

Larger gatherings and certain places, such as restaurants and museums, require a ‘pass sanitaire.’ A full vaccination certificate, a negative PCR test, or a Covid recovery certificate are all required.

Spain

Arriving UK visitors must provide a pre-travel declaration form as well as proof of a negative Covid test within 72 hours.