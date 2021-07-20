Latest Foreign Office recommendations for travel to France, Spain, Greece, and Turkey from TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, and Jet2.

The Foreign Office has updated its travel advice for a number of popular tourist destinations around the world.

In a gesture toward resuming international travel, children and adults who have been completely vaccinated against the coronavirus will no longer be required to quarantine upon their return to England from countries on the amber list as of Monday.

Following a last-minute Government declaration, fully-vaccinated tourists returning to England are still forced to quarantine.

Prior to the summer holidays, the cost of Covid travel testing has increased by about 50%.

Due to an increase in Covid cases, the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Majorca, and Menorca have been added to the government’s amber travel list.

Those returning to England, Scotland, and Wales will be affected by the change.

Bulgaria and Hong Kong have been added to the green list, which means they won’t have to isolate when they return, but Croatia and Taiwan have been moved to the “green watchlist,” which means they’re on the verge of becoming amber.

The newest travel advice from the Foreign Office for Spain, Turkey, Greece, and France may be found here.

Spain

According to CambridgeshireLive, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) has placed Spain, including the Canary Islands and the Balearic Islands (Ibiza, Mallorca, Menorca, and Formentera), on the amber list.

All visitors entering Spain from the United Kingdom must show confirmation of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test at the time of entrance. A pre-travel declaration form is also needed of all passengers.

If you have traveled to a “risk country” within 14 days of arriving in Spain, or if you are traveling from mainland Spain to the Balearic or Canary Islands, or staying in tourist accommodation on the Canary Islands, or if you are traveling overland (by road or rail) from France, additional requirements and entry restrictions may apply.

Passengers returning to the UK from Spain who are completely vaccinated and those who are not fully vaccinated now have different entry procedures.

If you are fully vaccinated under the UK vaccination program, you must take a COVID-19 test before traveling to the UK, book and pay for a day two Covid-19 test when you return, and fill out a passenger locator form. If the day two test result is positive, you do not need to quarantine.

If “Summary comes to an end.”