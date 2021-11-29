Latest Foreign Office advise for France, Poland, Spain, Dubai, and the United States from TUI, easyJet, Ryanair, Jet2 and BA.

As cases of the Omicron variety of coronavirus have been reported in countries on different sides of the globe, governments have taken steps to tighten their borders.

As the variant spreads, Japan has become the next country to take action, announcing that all international tourists from around the world will be denied admission.

As a result of the decision, Japan will reintroduce border controls for short-term business travelers, foreign students, and workers that were loosened earlier this month.

Spain has updated its travel restrictions for British tourists who have not been vaccinated.

Many nations have tightened their borders, despite scientists warning that it is unclear whether the new virus variation is more dangerous than previous strains.

Researchers in South Africa discovered the variety just a few days ago, and nothing is known about it, including if it is more contagious, more likely to cause serious disease, or more able to resist vaccine protection.

However, several governments rushed to intervene, fearful of prolonging the pandemic, which has claimed the lives of almost five million people.

Israel has barred foreigners from entering the country, while Morocco has announced a two-week suspension of all incoming flights, effective Monday – the most severe of a slew of travel restrictions implemented by countries around the world in an attempt to stem the spread of the disease.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has asked for borders to remain open, citing the fact that the variation has already been found in many countries and that blocking borders has a limited impact.

Beginning Monday, the United States will prohibit travel from South Africa and seven other southern African countries.

Many nations are enacting such restrictions, despite the WHO’s caution to avoid overreacting until the variation is extensively examined.

Officials in Europe, most of which has been dealing with a dramatic surge in cases recently, were on high alert.

Three instances of the variation were discovered over the weekend in the United Kingdom, prompting the British government to tighten laws on mask use and testing of new arrivals.

Spain has announced that beginning December 1, it will not accept unvaccinated British visitors.

Italy was reviewing a list of airline passengers. “The summary has come to an end.”