Latest Brian Laundrie News: Personal Items Discovered at Nature Preserve, FBI Expands Search

Brian Laundrie’s belongings were discovered near Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in Florida on Wednesday, according to search officials.

The FBI’s Tampa field office confirmed that “items of interest” had been found. At 4:30 p.m. ET, the office will hold a press conference.

According to Laundrie’s attorney Steven Bertolino, “certain objects belonging to Brian were discovered.”

When FBI agents, North Port police, and Laundrie’s parents went into the preserve, they discovered a backpack. Laundrie’s parents notified authorities on Tuesday night that they planned to check the park themselves the next morning.

“This morning, Chris and Roberta Laundrie went to the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park to look for Brian,” Bertolino explained.

“The FBI and NPPD were notified of Brian’s parents’ plans yesterday night, and Chris and Roberta were greeted there this morning.” After a quick check of a route that Brian frequented, some of Brian’s belongings were discovered. Law enforcement is currently undertaking a more detailed examination into that region,” he added.

According to Bertolino, officials will now conduct a more thorough search of the region. The park reopened to the public on Tuesday after weeks of searches yielded no results, however it has since been shuttered.

According to Fox News, Sarasota County’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Russel Vega, has been summoned to the scene “at the request of police enforcement.”

Laundrie has been missing for more than five weeks, since September 14, and is the primary suspect in Gabby Petito’s disappearance.

After a cross-country van journey with Laundrie, Petito was reported missing on Sept. 11. On Sept. 19, her body was discovered in Wyoming’s Bridger-Teton National Forest. The method of her death was ruled a homicide, with strangling as the cause of death.

Laundrie’s parents have remained largely uninvolved in the investigation. They haven’t said much about him other than that he was last seen at Carlton Reserve in Florida.

