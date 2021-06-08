Later this year, a distillery on the land where Robert Burns lived will bottle whisky.

The Lochlea Distillery was first planned in 2014, but liquid production did not start until August 2018, when the first casks were filled and placed down in an on-site warehouse.

Nearly 250 years after Scotland’s national poet tended the same land, the site is still a thriving farm where barley is farmed.

Burns went to Lochlea Farm in 1777 when he was 18 years old, and stayed there until 1784.

Some of Lochlea Distillery’s key ideals were inspired by Burns’ honest, passionate, and progressive personality.

“Lochlea Whisky will carve out its own distinct niche in the industry,” said David Ferguson, Lochlea Whisky’s commercial manager and an Ayrshire native.

“The new-make spirit is full of orchard fruit and has a lovely grace that belies its age.

Malcolm Rennie, the distillery manager, has been at Lochlea since 2018, having previously worked on whiskies such as Kilchoman, Bruichladdich, and Ardbeg.

“Ensuring full traceability from field to cask is critical for us,” he said.

“On Lochlea farm, we cultivate and harvest our own barley, with the resulting draff being fed to local cattle and the water being provided on site.

“We’ve been able to take advantage of Ayrshire’s natural resources, and as a result, we’ve been able to reduce our carbon footprint.”