Later this month, free bus service and tunnel access will be available.

On Christmas Day, free bus services will be available throughout the City Region.

Merseytravel is funding the Christmas Day services, which will run between 12 p.m. and 6 p.m. and cover the bulk of routes to the region’s hospitals.

The announcement of the free services comes as the Combined Authority for the City Region issues its holiday travel recommendations.

Tolls for the Mersey Tunnels will be waived for individuals driving to and from the Wirral, in addition to the free bus services.

From 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve to 6 a.m. on Boxing Day, toll-free access to the Mersey Tunnels will be available.

Aside from the complimentary services, there will be no other train or bus service available on Christmas Day.

Mersey Ferries will also be closed on Christmas Day and will end their service earlier on Christmas Eve.

On Boxing Day, Merseyrail and Northern will both provide a restricted train service.

During the holiday season, timetables will be altered, with some services ending earlier than usual and others not running at all.

The customary stadium shuttle services – provided by Peoplesbus, Stagecoach, and Taxi One – will be in operation for supporters attending Liverpool and Everton home matches during the festive period.

When traveling between Christmas Eve and New Year’s Day, passengers are advised to plan ahead and double-check timetables to avoid being caught off guard by services that end sooner than expected.

Travelers are also urged to obey the most recent government guidance, which states that face coverings should be worn at all times when on trains, at stations, and at terminals.

“This is a busy time of year for a variety of reasons, but with the emergence of the Omicron variant, it’s really important that we all do everything we can to help reduce the spread of the virus and keep everyone safe,” said Cllr Liam Robinson, Transport and Air Quality Portfolio Holder for the Liverpool City Region Combined Authority.

“The Metro Mayor has consistently maintained that facial coverings should be required in enclosed public venues and on public transportation.””

