Last year’s 50p coin sold for £21,000, yet there are more in circulation.

Despite the fact that there are ten million of them in circulation, a 50p coin sold for £21,000 on eBay.

The Royal Mint released limited edition Brexit 50p coins on January 31, 2020.

The Queen’s head was on one side, while an engraved statement read, “Peace, prosperity, and friendship with all nations” was on the other.

The Royal Mint issued ten million coins during the time.

However, the coins are now being offered for an inflated price, 17 months later.

One of these 50p coins recently sold for £21,000 on eBay, more than 42,000 times its face value.

The listing stated: “A coin to preserve, with a potential future enhanced value,” according to the Mirror.

Despite the coin’s great value, it was shipped to its buyer via Royal Mail letter.

Another of the coins was advertised for £15,000 last week and sold after a hidden bidder.

This year, other copies of the coins sold for between £3,500 and £10,000.

If you do happen to own one of the unique 50ps, be in mind that you may be undercut while trying to sell it.

Some eBay vendors are selling the Brexit 50ps for £1.35, despite the fact that they may not realize the worth of what they have.

“The 50p was teased for a long time before the UK’s official exit from the European Union, and when it was actually released into circulation, people were anxious to grab them up for their personal collections,” ChangeChecker analyst Alexandra Fiddons previously told The Mirror.

“This coin commemorates a pivotal time in British history, and it’s probable that even those who aren’t typically interested in the hobby were enticed to buy this 50p to keep it forever.”

“Sometimes we see coins sold for values considerably beyond their face value on the secondary market,” she remarked when asked what constitutes a coin ‘rare.’

“This can be influenced by low mintage figures, which means fewer coins are available for collectors, but it can also be influenced by the popularity of the theme.”

There is a different version of the Brexit 50p.