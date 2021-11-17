Last year, the tourist industry in Liverpool City Region lost £2.8 billion.

According to a conference held tonight, our region’s ‘visitor economy’ lost around £3 billion last year as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sally Shah, the authority’s senior regeneration officer, told Wirral Council’s Tourism and Leisure Committee that the tourist sector in the Liverpool City Region, of which Wirral is a part, was worth £4.9 billion in 2019.

However, because to the massive impact of coronavirus, it was only valued £2.1 billion in 2020.

Liverpool, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens, and Halton are all part of the city region, as is Wirral.

However, the focus of tonight’s meeting was on plans for Birkenhead, which might make the town more appealing to visitors and residents in the future.

The vast regeneration plans for the town, which include a new Birkenhead Market, hundreds of residences, and new food and drink businesses, will be a big part of this endeavour.

In addition, the council expects that ventures like Eureka! will be successful. Mersey, which is expected to open next year, as well as the £19.6 million project to enhance the area around Woodside Ferry Terminal, will attract people to come to the area.

The U-Boat Story attraction will be upgraded, the ancient ferry landing platform will be replaced, and much more as part of the Woodside initiative, which is being funded with money from the government’s Levelling Up Fund.

Allan Brame, a Liberal Democrat councillor, said the council’s severe budget cuts in recent years had left it as only an enabler, rather than a provider, of cultural activities.

He did, however, emphasize Wirral’s “passion and excitement” for cultural life, as seen by the fact that over 1,000 people attended the recent Oxton Art Fair at the Williamson Art Gallery.

He was concerned, though, about the council’s ability to go forward in the future with such few resources.

Wirral Council’s senior culture strategy manager, Jane Morgan, said the council is looking for sponsorship and would be able to use the city’s large regeneration ambitions to assist it get money from the Arts Council and other groups for cultural and heritage initiatives.

Ms Morgan said Wirral Council was in a good position to leverage, despite the fact that she insisted there were no promises.