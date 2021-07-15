Last year, the number of alcohol-related deaths increased by 20%.

New data has revealed a 20 percent increase in mortality directly related to alcohol.

People were drinking more in 2020, according to a research published by Public Health England, because we were all quarantined due to the pandemic.

Alcohol abuse has also risen considerably.

READ MORE: The driver who killed a father of three walks free, despite the fact that his family says, “We will never forgive you.”

According to a new survey, the number of people killed by alcohol misuse increased from 5,819 in 2019 to 6,983 in 2020.

The evidence is “very alarming,” according to public health minister Jo Churchill.

“I am dedicated to tackling this and expanding the availability of treatment options on a local and national level,” she stated.

“Our efforts to improve treatment and raise results will be led by the new Office for Health Promotion.

“Over the last year, providers have continued to help and treat those who abuse alcohol, and we are supporting local authorities, who know their communities best, with over £3.3 billion in public health services, including alcohol treatment, in the period 2021-2022.”

There was also a significant increase in the number of people dying from alcoholic liver disease. Between 2019 and 2020, the number increased by 21%, compared to a 3% increase between 2018 and 2019.

“These findings are very worrying, but tragically, they mirror what we have been hearing on our helpline throughout the pandemic,” said Pamela Healy, chief executive of the British Liver Trust.

“Stress, loneliness, and a lack of access to alcohol treatment facilities have led to many people consuming more alcohol and endangering their livers.”

Despite the fact that pubs, clubs, and restaurants were closed for more than four months, the overall volume of alcohol sold during the pandemic was comparable to pre-pandemic levels.

In the financial year 2020-2021, over 12.6 million more litres of alcohol were sold than in the previous year.

All forms of alcohol experienced a rise, but beer saw the biggest jump, jumping 31%.

“Our study suggests that lockdown has had the greatest impact on heavy drinkers and that they are drinking more,” said Rosanna O’Connor, director of drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and justice at Public Health England.

“Currently, liver disease is the second greatest cause of premature death in adults of working age, and. The summary comes to a close.