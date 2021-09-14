Last year, the debt-ridden Pennsylvania Turnpike saw 11 million rides without paying tolls.

Last year, millions of vehicles failed to pay tolls on the Pennsylvania Turnpike, resulting in a loss of more than $104 million due to the conversion to all-electronic tolling.

It’s practically a one-in-two probability that motorists who don’t use E-ZPass will avoid paying to utilize the highway system. According to a July study obtained by the Associated Press through a Right-to-Know Law request, roughly 11 million of the 170 million turnpike rides in the fiscal year ending May 31 did not generate money for the agency.

“This is a big matter for us. There’s no doubt about it: it’s a significant number,” said Mark Compton, the turnpike’s chief executive. “However, as an organization, we are leaving no stone unturned in our pursuit of that leakage.”

Turnpike agencies around the country are focusing on toll revenue “leakage,” an industry euphemism for uncollected tolls, as the use of E-ZPass transponders and license plate cameras grows.

It’s a particular concern for the debt-ridden Pennsylvania Turnpike, where borrowing expenses account for more than half of overall revenue, and tolls have more than doubled in 12 years for the minority of motorists who don’t have an E-Z Pass.

Driver Corin Bryant said he’s observed tolls have become considerably more expensive in recent years and doesn’t like the thought of free riders at the gas pumps of a busy truck stop along the turnpike in Carlisle last week.

Bryant, of Picayune, Mississippi, stated, “We should all pay for it or none of us should.” “It’s either one or the other.”

When a mainly four-lane portion opened in 1940, the turnpike was hailed as the nation’s first superhighway. It is now an important part of the interstate highway system. The turnpike stretches for more than 500 miles, with many parts connecting to a main stem that connects the Philadelphia and Pittsburgh areas.

Last year, 1.8 million Pennsylvania Turnpike trips were unable to be recognized, slightly over 1 million bills were undeliverable, and motor vehicle agencies failed to furnish vehicle owner addresses more than 1.5 million times. A total of 6.7 million transactions were flagged as “unpaid.”

Rebecca Oyler expressed her surprise, saying, "I'm kind of astonished about that."