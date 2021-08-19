Last year, just 60 million Americans participated in 401K plans, yet most funds saw an increase.

According to The Investment Company Institute, just 60 million Americans joined in 401(k) retirement plans last year, but most funds witnessed an increase, according to the Associated Press.

In the second quarter, Fidelity Investments examined 19.8 million 401(k) plan accounts and discovered that the average plan increased by 24 percent to $129,300, a new high, compared to a year ago. The median balance increased by 22% year over year to $29,000.

“Market performance accounted for 85 percent of the rise in 401(k) balances in the second quarter,” according to Jessica Macdonald, Fidelity’s vice president of thought leadership.

Employee contributions, which hit a new high in the second quarter, contributed to the increase in funds. According to Fidelity, the average employee contributed 9.3% of their earnings into their 401(k) account over that time period.

“The best thing you can do is keep your money in your account and let it grow,” Macdonald advised.

Many retirees are benefiting from strong stock market gains during much of the pandemic, as well as employees devoting more of their wages to their golden years.

Employee contributions, which included more than half of Gen-Z workers, surged to an all-time high in the second quarter, boosting retirement plans. Furthermore, fewer individuals took out loans from their retirement accounts, allowing them to keep more of their money invested in the market as it rose.

Still, according to Macdonald, the stock market deserves the majority of the credit for boosting retirement plan balances.

The S&P 500 index, which serves as a benchmark for many stock funds, fell more than 20% in February and March of last year as the epidemic pushed the economy into recession, but it fully recovered a few months later and has proceeded to soar to new highs this year. The indicator rose 39% year over year in the second quarter, boosted by an improved job market and hopes that vaccines will allow more of the economy to reopen.

