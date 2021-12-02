Last year, 44 homeless people died in Merseyside.

According to the Office for National Statistics, at least 44 homeless people are expected to die in Merseyside in 2020.

This was up from 41 deaths in 2019 and nearly three times higher than the estimated 15 homeless deaths in 2013, when the data was first gathered.

People sleeping rough at or near the time of death are included in the data, as are those who use emergency housing such as homeless shelters and direct access hostels.

The ONS’ approach for calculating these figures gives a reliable but conservative estimate, thus the actual figures could be higher.

The Everyone In scheme, which has provided emergency housing to almost 37,000 homeless persons since March 2020, has also had an impact on the results for 2020.

It was difficult to identify deaths of homeless people accommodated under the scheme because of the lack of a centralised database of such lodgings.

As a result, numbers for 2020 may undercount the true number of homeless deaths even more – yet charities claim that if the scheme hadn’t existed, more people would have perished.

With a projected 132 fatalities among homeless persons between 2013 and 2020 – 43.9 per million people – Liverpool has one of the highest fatality rates in the country.

That’s more than three times higher than England and Wales’ national rate of 14.0 homeless deaths per million inhabitants.

St Helens (33 deaths, or 31.1 per million) and Wirral (32 deaths, 17.0 per million) had greater rates than the national average, but Knowsley (eight, 9.2 per million) and Sefton have lower rates (four, 2.5 per million).

Deaths among the homeless in England and Wales

There are expected to be at least 688 homeless fatalities in England and Wales in 2020, down from 778 in 2019, which was a record high.

Despite the drop, the figure is still 43% greater than it was when the data was first collected in 2013.

Again, the numbers for 2020 are likely to be an underestimation of the total death toll.

