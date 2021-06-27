Last words spoken by a 12-year-old child to her distraught mother were heartbreaking.

The mother of a 12-year-old girl who died earlier this month has spoken about the terrifying last words she ever said to daughter.

Semina’s last words to Rachel Halliwell, according to Rachel, were that she had been raped.

Semina was also bullied on a daily basis, according to her mother.

READ MORE: A 12-year-old girl who was described as “beautiful and humorous” died just days after being admitted to the hospital.

Rachel claims that after her daughter reported being lured and raped, she was “traumatized.”

Semina, a Southport resident, died on June 12 after four nights in the hospital.

According to her mother, who spoke to the ECHO, “She was a fighter in every sense of the word. She had three heart attacks and survived them all.

“On Friday, she was put into a coma. My baby’s very last words to me before they put her in a coma were, “I was raped.”

Semina’s terrible situation was brought up in Parliament on Wednesday, when Labour MP Apsana Begum asked Education Secretary Gavin Williamson what more might be done to safeguard minors from sexual harassment and abuse.

“I wanted to bring attention to the situation of Semina, a 12-year-old girl who revealed she had been raped and committed suicide last week,” Ms Begum added.

Rachel had reported the rape to the police, who were looking into it.

She said, ” “Semina was both lovely and hilarious. She loved singing and dancing.

“She had been asked by model agencies to work for them but she wasn’t confident enough. She didn’t see how beautiful she was.

“She was loving and caring, and loved her brothers Rafy and Jorge so much, and she was so loved by friends and family, far and wide.

“I am heartbroken beyond words. There is a void in my heart that can never be filled.”

Tributes have poured in for Semina with one person writing: “So heart-breaking. Thinking of all the family at this terrible time.”

Another wrote: “No words. May angels wings wrap softly around you whilst you fly high beautiful Semina. You are the brightest star in heaven.”

It was echoed in a similar comment: “This is utterly heart-breaking to hear about, our thoughts, love and prayers are with all the family.”

A Merseyside Police spokesman. Summary ends.