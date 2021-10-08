Last week, COVID-19 claimed the lives of 46 fully vaccinated people in Massachusetts.

According to the state’s coronavirus data, nearly 50 completely vaccinated people in Massachusetts died of COVID-19 last week.

In the past week, the Massachusetts Department of Health reported 46 more breakthrough COVID-19 deaths among the state’s fully vaccinated adults, bringing the total number of breakthrough deaths to 300.

A total of 0.006% of the state’s 4,633,805 completely vaccinated residents died as a result of the breakthrough.

In the same time period, 3,741 new breakthrough COVID-19 infections were reported, increasing the total number of coronavirus cases among the completely vaccinated in the state to 40,464.

Infections were found in 0.87 percent of those who had been immunized.

A total of 1,280 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including at least 125 fully vaccinated residents. This equates to 0.03 percent of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

Since the start of the pandemic, Massachusetts has registered 765,351 COVID-19 infections, with 1,492 new cases added on Wednesday. The state is currently reporting an average of 970 new COVID-19 cases per day, down roughly 49% from the 1,895 cases reported three weeks earlier.

The overall average positive rate in Massachusetts was 1.83 percent as of Wednesday, down from 2.98 percent in September.

On Wednesday, COVID-19 hospitalizations across the state added five more admissions. With the novel coronavirus, the state now has 589 patients in hospitals, 156 of whom are in intensive care units and 88 of whom are intubated. Only 33% of people have received the entire COVID-19 vaccine.

COVID-19 patients in hospitals accounted for a substantial majority of the patients, with 178 patients in this age group.

According to the most recent data from the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, practically the whole state of Massachusetts is still at high risk for COVID-19 infections. Between September 26 and October 2, only Hampshire, Nantucket, Dukes, and Norfolk counties had a lower COVID transmission rate.

According to Boston 25 News, the state saw more than 45,000 new infections in September 2021, up from 12,151 the year before.