Last week, 375 children under the age of 12 tested positive for COVID every day, forcing Michigan schools to close.

Over 375 children under the age of 12 contracted COVID-19 in Michigan each day last week, according to state data, with K-12 schools accounting for 56 percent of all new COVID-19 cases.

According to the Detroit Free Press, “new and ongoing outbreaks and clusters affected at least 104 schools, leading children to miss instructional time due to illness or quarantine.” Up to 87 pupils and staff members were impacted by each incident. An epidemic is defined as “the development of more cases of disease than predicted in a certain area or among a specified group of people during a specific period of time, in a more confined geographic area,” according to the state of Michigan. Osceola County’s Evart Public Schools was one of the schools affected. Superintendent Shirley Howard informed parents on September 21st that kids would be moved to a virtual setting from September 22 to September 29 in order to stop the spread of the virus.

“We’re doing everything we can to keep our pupils safe, healthy, and in front of a computer,” Howard added. “We feel that by closing school immediately, we will be able to break the cycle of our excessive absenteeism as a result of positive Covid instances and the quarantining of close contacts.” Students would remain online until October 4th, according to a September 28 update, and it was recommended that students wear masks to avoid the quarantine requirement if they were recognized as a “close contact” of someone who tested positive for COVID-19. Meanwhile, parents were told to pick up their children’s school materials from teachers who were putting them together for the youngsters. Howard also stated that the school was offering hotspots for households without internet access.

Masks are not required in Michigan’s K-12 schools, and the state recently decided to repeal the K-6 mask mandate due to language in the new budget that “threatened to strip state funding from local health departments that imposed school mask mandates under the public health code,” according to the Detroit Free Press.

"The decision to repeal the K-6 Mask Requirement was not taken lightly, and it has tested our ethics, professionalism, and personal integrity," Allegan County Health Officer Angelique Joynes said.