Last week, 37 Massachusetts residents who were fully vaccinated died of COVID-19.

Despite being completely vaccinated, at least 37 residents died of the new coronavirus between September 18 and September 25, according to statistics from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health. The deaths represent 0.006% of the fully vaccinated population in the state.

The state’s health service also reported 4,378 breakthrough COVID-19 cases — infections in persons who have been vaccinated – and 154 additional hospitalizations among the completely vaccinated during the past week.

The latest figures bring the total number of breakthrough COVID-19 cases in the state to 36,723, or 0.8 percent of the fully vaccinated population. The 37 new deaths bring the total number of vaccine-related deaths in the state to 254.

The state’s data did not say how many of the breakthrough cases involved persons who already had medical problems.

Massachusetts health officials reported 1,380 new COVID-19 infections on Tuesday, including unvaccinated and vaccinated individuals. This puts the overall number of confirmed cases in the state to 754,915, the most since the outbreak began.

According to the data, Massachusetts has reported 18,190 COVID-19 deaths so far.

Since the summer’s spike in cases, hospitals across the state have begun to witness a decrease in hospitalizations. The number of admitted COVID-19 patients in Massachusetts was 606 on Tuesday. According to WCVB, there were 707 COVID-19 patients hospitalized on September 13th.

According to a New York Times investigation, the state’s daily average of COVID-19 cases was 1,663 on Monday, and the daily average of deaths was 14.

Hundreds of Massachusetts state troopers have resigned in protest of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

In a statement, Michael Cherven, president of the State Police Association of Massachusetts, said, “Throughout COVID, we have been on the front lines defending the citizens of Massachusetts and abroad.” “To put it simply, all we’re asking for is the same basic accommodations that countless other departments have provided to their first responders, as well as the treatment of a COVID-related sickness as a line of duty injury,” he added.