Last week, 23 more fully vaccinated people died of COVID-19 in Massachusetts.

In the last week, nearly two dozen people in Massachusetts have died of COVID-19 despite being completely vaccinated against the virus, according to state data.

Following a breakthrough COVID-19 infection, 23 completely vaccinated persons across Massachusetts have perished, according to state officials. According to data from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the figures reflect only 0.005 percent of the state’s vaccinated population.

During the same time period, health officials reported 4,568 new breakthrough coronavirus cases, increasing the total number of infections among the fully vaccinated population in the state to 32,345. The results reflect 0.71 percent of Massachusetts’ immunized population.

The health department’s report didn’t say how many of the new breakthrough cases and deaths occurred in persons who already had medical problems.

The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,382 additional COVID-19 cases among the unvaccinated and vaccinated population on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed illnesses in the state to 796,925 since the start of the pandemic.

According to The New York Times, the state’s seven-day average for new confirmed cases was 1,634 as of Tuesday.

More than 9.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered by the state, including 4.8 million initial doses and 4.3 million second doses of vaccines manufactured by Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech. According to NBC Boston, at least 309,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson& Johnson vaccination had been provided.

COVID-

Since July, the number of cases in Massachusetts has steadily increased, prompting Gov. Charlie Baker, R-MA, to propose a vaccine mandate for executive agency employees on Aug. 19.

All executive department employees must produce proof of COVID-19 vaccines by Oct. 17 to comply with the state’s vaccine mandate. Those who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical or religious reasons may be excluded from the requirement. According to Executive Order No. 595, personnel who were denied an exemption or who refused to get vaccinated by the deadline may face disciplinary action, including termination.

The executive department’s 42,000 state employees and contractors are projected to be affected by the order.