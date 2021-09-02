Last week, 204K children in the United States tested positive for COVID, bringing the total to 4.8 million since the outbreak began.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, the number of children testing positive for COVID-19 has risen dramatically in recent weeks.

Nearly 204,000 COVID-19 cases in children were reported by officials in states across the United States between August 19 and August 26. Since the beginning of the epidemic, 4.8 million children have been infected with the virus, as of August 26.

Case rates in children have “increasing dramatically, with nearly a five-fold spike in the past month,” according to the American Academy of Pediatrics, after the country saw fewer child cases of COVID-19 earlier this summer.

Only 38,000 COVID-19 cases among minors were recorded across the country during the week ending July 22.

According to the group, “severe disease caused to COVID-19 appears to be uncommon among children” at this time.

The American Academy of Pediatrics stated, “There is an urgent need to collect more data on the pandemic’s longer-term repercussions on children, including ways the virus may impair infected children’s long-term physical health, as well as its emotional and mental health effects.”

COVID-19 infections are on the rise among youngsters as the school year begins across the country, and the highly contagious Delta strain continues to spread.

According to data given by Tennessee health officials, 40 percent of new COVID-19 cases in the state were observed in children aged 0 to 18, according to News Channel 5 in Nashville. Children have made up only 17.4 percent of the state’s cases during the pandemic.

Children in Florida are also experiencing increased rates of COVID-19 infection; statistics released last week revealed that the virus is affecting children more than any other group in the state.

In Florida, more youngsters are being admitted to hospitals with the illness. According to the Associated Press, there were 230 youngsters in the hospital with COVID-19 on Tuesday, up from 20 in June.

While the number of COVID-19 cases among children continues to rise, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and several of the state’s school districts have clashed over student mask mandates.

Although a judge ruled that DeSantis’ prohibition on masking requirements in schools was unconstitutional, he signed an executive order prohibiting them. The governor of Florida has promised to fight the decision.

According to Florida Politics, pediatricians in Florida have advocated for masks in schools.

