Last time to apply for the dream job of playing with puppies.

Today is your last chance to apply for a dream job where you get to play with puppies and cuddle them.

Guide Dogs is looking for a Canine Science Assistant who will be paid up to £23,173 pro rata and will be responsible for puppies.

The successful candidate will be in charge of providing the best possible start in life for guide dog puppies and preparing them to become successful guide dogs.

For the course of the 12-month term, the position will be based at the charity’s National Centre in Leamington Spa and will be four days a week.

“As well as delivering other services to enhance the lives of persons with sight loss, Guide Dogs breeds and trains more than 1,000 dogs every year,” Helen Whiteside, Chief Scientific Officer at Guide Dogs, said.

“The Canine Science Assistant will assist in the creation and execution of our critical study into dog behavior, health, and well-being,” she continued.

“This critical position will revolve around our puppies’ well-being: getting to know them, interacting with them, and connecting with them as they grow into happy, healthy guide dogs.” We’re looking forward to reviewing the submissions and awarding this dream job to a deserving candidate with extensive research experience.” Getting to know the puppies at seven weeks, watching videos of them to help the charity better understand their personalities and needs, checking in on them as they grow up with their puppy raisers, and meeting up with them as adults to check on their progress are some of the key responsibilities of the role.

Data collection, data entry, and project administration will all be handled by the Canine Science Assistant.

When applying for the position, previous experience working with or handling animals, as well as a degree in a science or animal behavior related field, is preferred.

If you don’t have a degree, you’ll need at least two years of animal-related experience, as well as outstanding organizational, time-management, and computer abilities.

Follow this link to apply.