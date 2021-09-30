Last seen traveling to the railway station, a 15-year-old girl has gone missing.

Four days ago, a teenager was last seen headed towards Southport train station.

Jodie Bellew vanished on Sunday, September 26th, and has yet to be found.

The 15-year-old has ties to Southport, as well as the Welsh towns of Conwy and Llandudno.

Jodie is described as a Caucasian woman with a medium frame who stands 5ft 6ins tall.

Her dark hair is long and straight, and her ears are pierced.

Jodie was last seen wearing a blue and white summer outfit with white sneakers.

Anyone who has seen Jodie is requested to contact Merseyside police by clicking here or following them on Twitter (@MerPolCC).

You can also contact police by dialing 101 or Missing People by dialing 116 000.

Visit liverpoolecho.co.uk/news for the most up-to-date information.

We’re also on Facebook/theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, stories, videos, and photos from the Liverpool Echo throughout the day. Washington Newsday is a daily newspaper published in Washington, DC.