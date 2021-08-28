Last seen in a betting shop, an elderly guy has gone missing.

A search has been launched to locate a 75-year-old Liverpool man who has not returned home.

John Sharkey, a Croxteth resident, was last seen on Thursday, August 26 at around 3.30pm at BetFred on Broad Lane.

He’s described as a Caucasian male who stands about 5’10” tall and has a slender physique. He has a short stubbly beard and long grey hair.

He was last spotted wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black shoes, and a black flat cap when he was last seen. He was also wearing spectacles and holding a Home Bargains tote bag in blue and red.

He is known to visit the Broadway shopping district.

