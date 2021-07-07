Last-ditch effort to keep Wayne Rooney’s former school open.

A demonstration is being planned by campaigners in a last-ditch effort to save a Liverpool school from closure.

De La Salle Academy in Croxteth has been a part of the community for than a century, but the government is considering closing it down.

After two consecutive unsatisfactory Ofsted inspections, the school has been issued a termination warning notice, with previous pupils including footballer Wayne Rooney and actor David Morrissey.

The school has now submitted its response to the Regional Schools Commissioner, claiming to have provided a “strong explanation” for why it believes De La Salle has a future and should not be closed.

As part of their efforts to keep the school running, local politicians and campaigners will hold a demonstration outside the school in Carr Lane East at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“The support we have got in the past several weeks, not only from past pupils and the local community, but also from the wider city, has been fantastic,” said acting chair of Governors Anthony Lavelle. It has strengthened our resolve to save the school.

“For over a century, the school has been at the heart of our community, and we will fight to keep it that way. We need assurance for the students whose education is in jeopardy, the employees whose employment are in jeopardy, and the community members who are at risk of losing an important and essential part of their community.

“We’re planning a protest to send a clear message to the Department of Education: De La Salle is an important element of Croxteth, and we’ll fight to protect it,” said the group. Please come out and show your support – and if you can, bring some banners!”

Ian Byrne, the West Derby MP, is a member of the campaign group.

He said this week on Twitter: “For years, De La Salle Academy has been educating boys from our community.

"I'm asking all past students to email my office with anecdotes about how the school has impacted their lives, which will be used in our campaign to save the institution.