Last December, during the Covid restrictions, the Conservatives admitted to having another Christmas party.

As the repercussions from the alleged rule-breaking Christmas bash in Downing Street escalated, it was revealed that Conservative aides threw a separate party during Covid-19 coronavirus restrictions last December.

The Conservatives confessed that on December 14th, while the capital was under Tier 2 restrictions, an event organized by Shaun Bailey’s mayoral campaign took place in the party’s Westminster offices.

The “raunchy” party, according to the Times, was held in the HQ’s basement, was attended by No 10 aides, and included dancing and wine-drinking into the early hours of the morning, despite the fact that indoor social mixing was prohibited at the time.

Further embarrassing information surfaced as Labour called for a police probe into accusations that workers at the event in No 10 broke coronavirus laws, saying Scotland Yard’s claim that there is insufficient evidence to investigate is “implausible.”

Allegra Stratton became the first casualty of the affair when video emerged of her and other advisers joking about Covid limitations just days after the event in No 10 on December 18th last year, prompting her to abruptly step down.

However, as details of the other party surfaced, the Prime Minister’s attempt to move on from the row by appointing Cabinet Secretary Simon Case to conduct an investigation appeared to have failed.

“Senior CCHQ (Conservative Campaign Headquarters) staff became aware of an unauthorised social event in the basement of Matthew Parker Street on the evening of December 14th, organized by the Bailey campaign,” a Tory spokeswoman claimed.

“The four CCHQ employees who were seconded to the Bailey campaign were subjected to formal disciplinary action.”

The Metropolitan Police said it received “a substantial amount of mail” about the alleged breaches in No 10 in the run-up to Christmas last year, but that it does not “give evidence of a violation” of Covid rules.

“The Met will not initiate an inquiry at this time due to a lack of evidence and our policy of not investigating retrospective breaches of such legislation,” it added.

However, the force did leave the door open for further investigations by stating that it would investigate “any evidence” uncovered throughout the Case investigation.

West Streeting, the shadow health secretary, said the Met should be “knocking. “Summary concludes.”