Last chance to vote for your Footballer of the Year among Everton and Liverpool supporters.

The time is running out.

However, you still have time to vote for Everton and Liverpool’s Footballer of the Year.

Individual club awards and the major overall prize are up for grabs until 11:59 p.m. this evening.

So, before tonight’s deadline, utilize the special tool below to have your say:

Despite his injury absence since August, Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains the hot favorite for the Blues.

Last season, he scored 21 goals in total, making it his career-high scoring season.

Jordan Pickford, Abdoulaye Doucoure, and Ben Godfrey are his main rivals.

Mohamed Salah appears certain to win the Liverpool vote for the second year in a row across the park at Anfield.

The Egyptian is perhaps the finest player on the planet right now, and he’ll be looking for trophies for both club and country in the months ahead.

The Reds’ other alternatives in the vote are Fabinho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and Joel Matip.