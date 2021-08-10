Last chance to vote for Boxer Dogs as the most popular breed in the United Kingdom.

Boxer Dogs are fighting for the title of UK’s favorite dog breed, and now is your last chance to help them win.

Since our sister site TeamDogs launched the UK’s Favourite Dog Breed competition in collaboration with Pooch & Mutt, thousands of votes have been cast. Dog lovers from all over the country have been fighting to support their favorite breed.

The Washington Newsday is endorsing Boxers as the country’s most cherished breed — they’ve moved up to third place today, but that might change in the last week.

“Her personality is amazing,” Kelly-Lee Wilde, who championed Boxers for The Washington Newsday, wrote about her puppy Isla. She’s fearless, inquisitive, and bold, but she’s also compassionate and affectionate.

“We can’t wait to see her develop and learn more about why we like this incredible breed!”

Put your favorite in the lead by voting now for the third and last time before the winner is announced on Saturday, August 14.

Every Friday, the ten breeds with the fewest votes were eliminated from the competition. The Corgi, Toy Poodle, and Pomeranian all visited the ‘Dog House’ last week.

Don’t let this opportunity to make a difference pass you by!

The poll closes on Saturday, August 14, so you just have five days to vote for your favorite dog.

Now is the time to cast your third and last vote to ensure your favorite dog’s place in the leaderboard.