Lasagne, sandwiches, and other items are being recalled by Asda, Sainsbury’s, and the Co-op.

Leading supermarkets have issued an emergency recall for a number of popular items.

Sainsbury’s, Asda, and the Co-op have all received alert notifications from the Food Standards Agency.

If you bought any of the recalled items, you can get a full refund if you return them to the store.

Check out the list below to see what products are being recalled.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s is recalling its Love Your Veg Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne because it includes milk not listed on the label.

This means that anyone who has an allergy or sensitivity to milk or milk ingredients may be at risk from the product.

Because the product was mistakenly packed with Sainsbury’s Bolognese Melt, it also contains pig and beef, which are not indicated on the label.

Butternut Squash & Lentil Lasagne from Sainsbury’s Love Your Veg

Use by July 17, 2021 Milk is an allergen.

Do not consume the aforementioned product if you are allergic or intolerant to milk or milk ingredients, or if you do not eat pig or beef.

Instead, take it back to the store where you bought it for a complete refund. Please contact Sainsbury’s Careline on 0800 636 262 if you require any additional information.

Asda

Due to the discovery of a manufacturing flaw on some copies, the foil lamination on the book’s cover can peel off, Ladybird Books is issuing an urgent product recall on this title. For little toddlers, small pieces of foil could be a choking hazard.

Remove this book from the reach of small children and return it to the store where you purchased it for a complete refund (there is no need to produce a receipt).

This problem does not affect any other Hey Duggee titles.

You will receive a full refund if you return it to your nearest Asda shop. Your receipt is not required.

Co-op

The Coop Tuna Mayo Sandwich is being recalled after a foreign body was discovered in the food.

This product is dangerous to ingest due to the presence of an unknown foreign body.

Information on the product

Use by – 15 July 2021 Co-op Tuna Mayo Sandwich

