Lars Vilks, a cartoonist who depicted Prophet Mohammed, was murdered in a car accident.

According to reports on Monday morning, the Swedish artist who had been obliged to live under police protection since 2007 after his sketch of the Prophet Mohammed with a dog’s corpse prompted death threats died in a car accident (October 4).

Lars Vilks, who was little known outside of Sweden prior to the iconic artwork, was murdered when a truck collided with a civilian police car in which he and his security were traveling, according to news reports.

Police confirmed the 75-year-old was traveling in the car with two police officers, according to Swedish news agency TT, and the artist’s partner confirmed his death, according to the newspaper Dagens Nyheter.

The collision’s cause is being investigated.

Following his well publicized sketch of Mohammed with a dog’s body 13 years ago, Vilks’ life changed significantly. Conservative Muslims consider dogs to be filthy, and Islamic law prohibits any portrayal of the prophet, even if it is favorable, for fear of idolatry.

As a result, Al Qaida placed a bounty on his head, and two men attempted to burn down his house in the country’s south in 2010. Meanwhile, a lady from Pennsylvania admitted to plotting to assassinate him last year.

Until then, the artist was largely unknown outside of his native country. He was most known in his own country for erecting a driftwood sculpture without authorization in a nature reserve in southern Sweden, which culminated in a protracted court struggle.